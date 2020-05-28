FIRST York and Arriva bus service have they will be increasing services from this Sunday.

The change follows confirmation this week by the Government of further funding for bus operators to support additional services to manage reduced on-board capacity due to the introduction of social distancing measures.

A spokesman for Arriva said all buses will have a revised capacity to help keep people and bus travel safe. Seats within two metres of the driver are taped off, however, wheelchair spaces will always remain available.

It added that no standing policy will also be in place, and If customers can, they are asked to wear a face-covering when social distancing is not possible. When revised capacities are met, buses will show a “bus full” sign and drivers will only stop to let passengers alight.

Customers can find full details of the new timetable on the First York website https://www.firstgroup.com/york - and the website also provides the latest information on social distancing measures and enhanced cleaning that has been introduced.

Marc Bichtemann, Managing Director of First York, said:“We are progressively increasing services to manage social distancing by providing more capacity. This will help to support the needs of workers and others making essential journeys.

“We have introduced a number of industry-leading measures to help ensure that government guidelines are observed across our fleet and that we offer clean, safe, socially-distanced space for passengers and our employees. These range from innovative capacity tracking technology to seat signage that encourages customers to adopt appropriate distancing on board.

“The Government guidance is still to avoid public transport so we urge customers to consider if they need to use the bus to travel, and if so to avoid where possible typically busier times of the day. As travel advice develops, we will look at further service changes.

“Our drivers and the support teams behind them are continuing to work hard at keeping bus services running. We are asking our customers to help us with managing onboard capacity by following the guidance on social distancing provided on our vehicles.”

Patrick Sibley for Arriva said: “At Arriva, we are committed to running vital services to support workers and people needing to undertake essential journeys at this time.

"Rest assured that during these times of change we are continually monitoring service levels in line with demand and will, wherever we can, adapt our services to meet this. We urge all those needing to travel to only use public transport if necessary and to check our website at www.arrivabus.co.uk/coronavirus for up-to-date advice and bus times before they travel.”

“I am extremely proud of all of my colleagues for their efforts in adapting our timetables and providing essential travel to help to keep the country moving as we fight the coronavirus together.”

A spokesman for the City of York Council said to help prevent unnecessary contact, please use cashless payment methods, such as contactless debit cards, smartcards or M-ticket apps wherever possible.

Meanwhile, Park & Ride Services 2A, 7 and 9 (Rawcliffe Bar, Designer Outlet and Monks Cross) will run every 10 minutes at peak times, 15 minutes during the day and every hour during the evening. A half-hourly service will be provided on Sundays.

And, the Designer Outlet car park remains closed until further notice.

Services 3, 8 and 59 (Askham Bar, Grimston Bar and Poppleton Bar P&R) will remain suspended until further notice.

While normal concessionary travel rules will apply from Monday. Bus passes will be accepted for concessionary travel only after 9 am on weekdays and at any time on weekends, with the exception of blind persons who are permitted to travel at any time of day in York.