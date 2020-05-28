THERE has been one further confirmed case of coronavirus in the City of York Council area in the last 24 hours.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that the further one case takes the total for the area up 451.
The figures show a rise of five in the North Yorkshire County Council area, from 1,281 up to 1,286.
While in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, there has been no new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus in the UK stands at 269,127, with 151,422 in England.
The total number of coronavirus related deaths in the UK stands at 37,837, 33,710 of which have been in England.