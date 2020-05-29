THE owners of a York care home have confirmed that some of its residents caught coronavirus - and ‘tragically some of those have sadly passed away.’

The Press approached Barchester, which runs Meadowbeck at Osbaldwick, last week after hearing from sources there had been a Covid-19 outbreak there but has delayed reporting it’s response while York Central MP Rachael Maskell made inquiries with the authorities about Yorkcare home deaths and cases.