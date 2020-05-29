THE owners of a York care home have confirmed that some of its residents caught coronavirus - and ‘tragically some of those have sadly passed away.’
The Press approached Barchester, which runs Meadowbeck at Osbaldwick, last week after hearing from sources there had been a Covid-19 outbreak there but has delayed reporting it’s response while York Central MP Rachael Maskell made inquiries with the authorities about Yorkcare home deaths and cases.
The company said: “Every one of these deaths is a tragedy for all of us, and we send our heartfelt condolences to our residents, their families and our staff that have suffered.
“The home is in regular contact with Public Health England and also had Infection Control perform an inspection from which there were no negative findings.” It added that, mirroring the national picture, the home was seeing a decrease in deaths and infection rates.
Comments are closed on this article.