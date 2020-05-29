SENIOR councillors say they will discuss plans to help the city recover from the coronavirus pandemic at a meeting just under a month away.

A consultation will be launched to ask residents, businesses and schools what York's recovery plan should involve.

And the strategy will then be discussed at an online council meeting on June 25.

Shops will be able to reopen from June 15 and secondary schools are set to reopen to year 10 and year 12 pupils from the same date.

A spokesperson for the council said the authority is working on one year recovery strategy for the city.

And that the council hopes the "strength and spirit shown throughout the coronavirus pandemic" will help to improve York.

Council leader Keith Aspden said: “This plan will harness these strengths and places them at the heart of our recovery.

"There will undoubtedly be more uncertainty, more flexibility and trade-offs required as we look to reopen the city and services while protecting the health of everyone in York."

"By continuing to work together and focus on what the city does well, we can adapt and take opportunities to build an even better York; a greener, cleaner, and thriving city for all its citizens.”