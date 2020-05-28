HOUSES in Scarborough have been evacuated after an "unxploded device," was found in the area.
North Yorkshire Police were called to the incident today in the Barrowcliff Road area of the town.
During a search at a property in the road, officers discovered an old unexploded device.
A cordon is in place and the road has been closed. Neighbouring residents have been evacuated from their homes as a precaution and are being moved to a nearby school as a place of safety.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team are on their way to the scene and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Thank you for your patience and understanding."