THERE has been two more coronavirus related deaths recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, both of which were at York Hospital.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the two further deaths takes the total within the trust to 205.
Both of the two deaths were at York Hospital, taking the total there to 126, while 79 of the 205 deaths have been at Scarborough.
There has been a further 24 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 185 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 26,234.
Patients were aged between 28 and 99 years old. Five of the 185 patients, aged 65 and 96, had no known underlying health condition.