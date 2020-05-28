HERE are the death notices carried in The Press, on Thursday May 28.
FOWLER Ian On May 20, aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Norma, much-loved father and father-in-law to Katherine and Eric, Penny and Steve, Frances and James, and (in their words) "an amazing and loving grandad" to Luke, Ben, Harry and Flossie. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. We will be holding a small family funeral service on Thursday, June 4. The hearse will be leaving the family home at 9.40am and passing by Upper Poppleton Green. A memorial service to celebrate Ian's life will be organised as soon as circumstances allow. Any donations in Ian's memory may be made to the British Heart Foundation (please cite his name if possible): https://www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/donate/donate-form All enquiries please contact Hayley Owen Funeral Director 01904 792525.
GEE Walter Passed away peacefully at home on May 19 in the arms of his loved ones aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Marjorie and a much loved dad, grand-pa, great grand-pa and uncle. Forever loved and dearly missed. Please keep Walter in your thoughts on Monday June 8, when a private burial service will be held. Enq to Darley Funeral Directors, Huntington tel: 622746.
SMITH Janet formerly Janet Kenny nee Cross Passed away peacefully at home on May 18, aged 80 years. Wife of the late Harry Smith, loved mother of Andrew Kenny. Private service to take place at YorkCrematorium on Monday June 1. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Hospice at Home and Marie Curie. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Haxby.
MITCHELL Sylvia Mary Beloved mum to Susan and David, grannie to Damian, Beverly, Robert and Eoin and great-grannie to Hazel, slipped away peacefully with people she loved and who loved her, at Minster Grange Care Home in York on the morning of May 14. Private funeral; thanksgiving service TBA. Donations to St Leonard's Hospice, York, or please go to: https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk /funeral-notices/14-05-2020-sylvia-mary-mitchell/
EDMOND Richard Jacques (Dick) Peacefully in Somerset Nursing Home Wheldrake on Thursday, May 21, aged 89 years. A much loved husband of Yvonne, dear dad of Nick and Penny and proud grandad of Rachel, James, William and Oliver. Due to current circumstances a private cremation will be held at York Crematorium. All enquiries to J.G.Fielder & Son Funeral Directors Tel 01904 654460.
COWEN Audrey On May 21 aged 93 years. Loving wife of the late Stanley. Loving mum, mother-in-law, nanna, great-nanna. She will be sadly missed. A family cremation will take place.
