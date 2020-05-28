HERE are the death notices carried in The Press, on Thursday May 28.

FOWLER Ian On May 20, aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Norma, much-loved father and father-in-law to Katherine and Eric, Penny and Steve, Frances and James, and (in their words) "an amazing and loving grandad" to Luke, Ben, Harry and Flossie. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. We will be holding a small family funeral service on Thursday, June 4. The hearse will be leaving the family home at 9.40am and passing by Upper Poppleton Green. A memorial service to celebrate Ian's life will be organised as soon as circumstances allow. Any donations in Ian's memory may be made to the British Heart Foundation (please cite his name if possible): https://www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/donate/donate-form All enquiries please contact Hayley Owen Funeral Director 01904 792525.