CASTLE Howard has announced that its gardens will reopen from next week.

In a Twitter post, the stately home said that following recent government guidance, it will be able to reopen from June 3.

It said: "We are delighted that following recent government guidance we have been able to bring forward our plans for safely reopening the Gardens of Castle Howard, and we will be doing this in the first instance for Members only, commencing Wednesday 3rd June, and then for all visitors from Monday 8th June.

"In our first weeks of opening the focus is on allowing you back into the gardens, with limited facilities, but we will phase these back in over the coming weeks and will only re-open outlets when we are confident we have systems, risk assessments and team members in place and trained up to operate each outlet safely.

"The Farm Shop and Garden Centre are open and operating with social distancing, limiting the footfall into the outlets and ensuring all trolleys and baskets are disinfected.

"In week one the Coffee Shop will be open for a grab and go, takeaway service including hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, ice creams and cakes.

"We will be operating a one-in, one-out, queuing system and enabling social distancing measures by re-routing the flow through this space. Please ensure you dress for the weather on the day of your visit as our new queuing systems and social distancing measures rely on the outdoor spaces.

"There will be a takeaway service operating from the Kiosk at the Boathouse on busy days.

"In the first week, it is unlikely that any other catering outlets will be open, but we are preparing these spaces and systems to allow for this in line with further easing of restrictions. Of course, you are very welcome to bring your own picnics and we have spaced out what picnic tables we do have. As usual dogs on leads are welcome in the Gardens.

"There will be bins available on site for you to responsibly dispose of picnic litter and dog waste, and we appreciate your co-operation in keeping the gardens tidy."

The main toilets in the Courtyard will be closed, with the exception of the accessible toilet and the baby changing facility, only available for those visitors who need to use these specific facilities.

But the home has installed portable toilets on the North Front.

It added: "At the moment we are not able to open the Adventure Playground and Skelf Island and we are monitoring government advice carefully on this.

"We cannot say at present when this area will re-open and we do understand that many of you will be desperate to get back there.

"All of the gardens and Ray Wood are open, and you will be able to download our seasonal spotters' trails and sensory trails before visiting to bring with you if you think the family would enjoy some more structured play."

