A SERIAL drug driver who had a knuckleduster in his car has been jailed and banned from the roads for more than three years.
York Crown Court heard how police repeatedly stopped cocaine user Simon John Littlewood, 25, driving on roads last year near the Yorkshire coast. On each occasion he tested positive for driving after taking drugs.
Judge Simon Hickey said on one occasion police saw Littlewood at what appeared to have been a drug dealing meeting in the street.
Littlewood, formerly of Scarborough and now of Broadgate Drive, Leeds, pleaded guilty to six charges of drug driving, one of possessing drugs for his own use and one of having an offensive weapon.
He was jailed for 12 months and banned from driving for three years and six months.
For him, Stephen Welford said Littlewood had moved to Leeds to get away from the company he was keeping in Scarborough and to look after his mother.
