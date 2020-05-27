AN overturned trailer carrying sheep is causing traffic problems on the York outer ringroad.
The incident happened at about 4.40pm and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are on the scene at the A1237/ Strensall road roundabout and sheep are all over the carriageway
Station Manager Tony Walker said: "No persons or animals believed injured at present expect delays."
Sheep now herded to a nearby field by farmer and specialist sheep whisper fire fighters 😉. Police now on scene. Delays will continue for sometime. Thank fully we don’t appear to have any injuries. 🐑 https://t.co/bthGIQeG2A— Station Manager Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) May 27, 2020
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment