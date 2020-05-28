CLINICAL trials currently being undertaken at GP practices in York to will no longer include the drug hydroxychloroquine - after the World Health Organisation said patients receiving the drug had a higher estimated mortality rate.
The Press reported last month that York is running clinical trials as part of a national scheme to try to find treatments to fight coronavirus.
An NHS spokesman said hydroxychloroquine has been removed from the trial but the trial continues with other medicines.
Information on the trial, and whether you are applicable, is available at https://bit.ly/2M9nlO5.