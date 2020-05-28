A VILLAGE near York is looking for a new sub postmaster after its current one decided to concentrate on his West Yorkshire business plans.

Chris Bolton opened the post office in Nether Poppleton’s convenience store in the village’s main shopping parade on August 2015.

Now he has put both businesses on the market.

“I chose this particular convenience store as I believed in its potential development by incorporating the Post Office installation," he said.

"This has proven to be a success.”

“Since this upgrade, an internal facelift and a supply chain partnership along with numerous Yorkshire suppliers, the store has provided varied and competitive produce for sale.”

Poppleton Post Office has remained open during the lockdown despite being for sale.

Director Andrew Birnie, of property advisers Christie & Co of London said: “Businesses like this typically sell to first-time buyers looking to work for themselves, ideally a local person living nearby since there is no on-site accommodation.

If buyers are from out of the area, then it poses the chance to work nearby to the popular tourist destination which is York city centre.

“We took this to market just when the coronavirus started.

"The continuity of the business has been maintained and the local community have supported strongly in these difficult times.

“New and existing customers are using the store and finding the price and range of stock is a pleasant surprise.

"Our client has said that they hope to retain some of these new customers once people get back to some sort of normality.”