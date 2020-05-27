A MAN exposed himself to two teenagers on a York cycle path.

The incident occurred on the cycle path between the Nestle entrance on Wigginton Road and New Earswick at around 8.40pm on Monday, 25 May when a man indecently exposed himself before performing a sexual act in front of two 19-year-old women.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said officers are keen to speak with anyone who has information about the incident or who knows the identity of the man involved.

He has been described as an Asian male, with thick black hair, in his late 20s or early 30s around 5ft 9inches tall and of medium build. He was wearing jeans and a dark coloured jacket at the time of the offence.

Anyone with information which could assist with the investigation is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police 0n 101, select option 2 and ask for Sam Powell (collar number 1414). Alternatively, you can email sam.powell@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12200087541 when providing information.