A YORK Pub has adapted its operations in order to weather the lockdown with the launch of a new grill house.

The Leeman Rose Pub is still set to serve its regulars with the opening of ‘The Grill’ which will deliver its first orders tonight (Thursday, May 28).

Landlord Tim Kinslow said: “We knew that lockdown was going to hit us hard, and also prove frustrating for our customers.

“The Grill now gives locals the chance to order food and beverages including burgers and beers.

“Customers wishing to take away will have to socially distance, but this will not stop us refreshing the locals with their take aways and deliveries on Uber Eats.

“We think our home made, home delivered burgers and beers will go down very well in the close-knit Leeman Road community and beyond.”

The Leeman Rose is now the only pub on Leeman Road after the closure of the Jubilee and the Junction.

This backstreet end-terrace boozer, on the corner of Livingstone Street and Stamford Street East, was initially called The Leeman and opened in around 1886.

In late 2013 Enterprise Inns sold the pub as part of a job lot to a property company. But that firm collapsed and the pub was put on the market again.

That’s where Tim entered the story. He bought the building and gave it a £100,000 much-needed refurbishment throughout including bringing an old storage room, which was historically the jug and bottle department, back into use. A huge screen was also installed in the side room for showing live sport.

And Tim has worked hard to put the pub back where it belongs, at the heart of the local community.