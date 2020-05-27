LEADING politicians have hit out after it was announced that Minster FM is to close - along with dozens of local radio stations - and be absorbed into the Hits Radio Brand Network.

The loss of the Dunnington-based commercial radio station was described as a 'kick in the teeth' by a York councillor and an 'act of breathtaking cultural vandalism' by a former MP.

Bauer Media, which owns the commercial station, said it was creating a 'national network which delivers the optimum mix of local content that listeners highly value alongside content from nationally known presenters, whilst also providing significant scale for advertisers.'

But it said that the changes did 'unfortunately mean that some roles will be put into consultation and freelance contracts reviewed.'

Dee Ford CBE, Group Managing Director Radio, Bauer Radio, said: "Expanding the Hits Radio Brand Network will ensure listeners to these acquired stations benefit from multi-platform digital distribution meaning they can continue to broadcast in an increasingly competitive, digital and voice-activated world.

"This ensures the provision of local news and information, traffic and travel as well as access for advertisers to highly valued audiences.”

But York council leader Keith Aspden said the news was 'incredibly disappointing' both for staff and residents.

He said: “It is frustrating that despite concerns from local community radio stations across the UK, there has been no intervention or package of support from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, particularly given local media's importance during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Minster FM has been a pillar of our community for many years now and they will be sorely missed. I would urge Bauer Media to consider the impact of this decision on York residents during this difficult time.”

Labour group leader Cllr Danny Myers said the replacement of Minster FM with a hits radio station was 'a kick in the teeth' for trusted local and regional news providers.

“Minster FM have been successful in growing their audience and providing choice for residents in both their radio broadcasting and online news," he said.

“Local and regional media give a voice to their communities and are an important channel for local people to hold those in power to account. I am writing to Bauer Media to ask them to reverse this decision.”

Former Labour Selby MP John Grogan, whose old constituency included Dunnington, said he had raised a takeover by Bauer in the Commons last year whilst he was the MP for Keighley but it had finally been approved by the Competition and Markets Authority in March.

He described the closure of eight local radio stations in Yorkshire is an 'act of breathtaking cultural vandalism,' adding: "Many of these local radio stations are heavily involved in community activities and reach a younger audience with news coverage that other outlets cannot do."