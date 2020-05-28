TWO York women have adapted their Yoga business to survive the coronavirus pandemic - and help everyone stay fit while staying at home.

The Millfield Fitness Studio, in Clifton, York, has moved online to help keep people fit and active during the lockdown period.

Owners Debbie Jenkins and Lucy Nickson said they have launched a studio timetable, with fitness classes running throughout the day using the virtual software Zoom.

Debbie said: “There is the option to subscribe to our weekly online studio with access to 22 live classes per week plus lots more pre-recorded fitness, yoga and pilates classes.

“We work week by week to provide the closest possible alternative to our face to face classes until we feel it is appropriate, and the government informs us that it is appropriate, to reopen as normal again.”

The duo added that the lockdown period had been a learning curve and an interesting experience to understand how the business was also able to function from a remote space.

