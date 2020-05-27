THERE has been two more coronavirus related deaths recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the two further deaths takes the total within the trust to 203.
The sad news comes after no deaths were recorded within the Trust over the last three days.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There has been a further 24 coronavirus related deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 183 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 26,049.
Patients were aged between 43 and 101 years old. Two of the 183 patients, aged 81 and 91, had no known underlying health condition.