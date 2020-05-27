RESIDENTS ran out of their homes today to watch classic aircraft from the Second World War swooping by overhead.
The two planes flew over Fulford, Fishergate and towards Dringhouses.
Heather Tindall tweeted: "Just seen 2 Spitfires fly right over our flat! How cool."
But Tim Bruce tweeted:"Spitfire & Hurricane of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight."
Lynnette Cammidge, of The Press Camera Club, who took a picture of the planes flying over Badger Hill, said they were a Spitfire and a Hurricane.
*If anyone has more pictures or information about why the planes were flying over York, please email mike.laycock@thepress.co.uk.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment