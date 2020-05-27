A PANEL in York plans to hold a discussion next week to plan for ways in which the city’s economy can recover after the coronavirus pandemic.
The online discussion will include how cities like York, their businesses and their residents can recover from the economic and social impacts of a pandemic like Covid-19, what changes will private and public sector organisations need to implement in order to facilitate recovery and how are other cities planning for recovery, and what lessons can be learned from them.
Speakers will include Keith Aspden, Walter Boettcher, Juliana Delaney, Charlie Jeffery, Signe Jungersted, Joanna Norris and Greg Dyke.
The event is being co-curated and co-delivered in partnership with Make It York.
Tickets for the event to be held on Tuesday June 2 from 7pm can be booked at: https://bit.ly/2M7YbiR
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment