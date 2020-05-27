THE WILKO store in York has officially reopened.

A spokesman said that the store, based in Clifton Moor, York was named an essential retailer by the government and has therefore been able to reopen its doors in York and at other locations across the region.

To protect Yorkshire team members and customers, wilko has introduced enhanced cleaning, physical distancing via measures including protective screens and floor markings, quantity controls and queue marshals. Stores now close at 5pm to give team members extra time to clean and replenish the shelves before the store is next open.

Jerome Saint-Marc, Wilko CEO, said: “Not everyone has a large supermarket nearby to get the non-food essentials they need for their family. With 17 million people living within 2 km of a Wilko store we can help fulfil this need. Our locations and the wide range of products in our stores mean you can do a big shop with us without needing to travel far or visit multiple shops.

“For everyone’s peace of mind we’re doing everything possible to protect both our team members and customers when you shop with us. I’d like to express my deep thanks to our loyal and hard-working team members who are doing their very best to make sure families across the UK have access to the household essentials they need despite the difficult circumstances. We’re here to help but kindly ask that you’re kind to everyone, maintain a safe distance, follow any instructions and pay by card as much as possible.”

For non-essential items, such as decorating, entertaining, furniture and hobbies, shoppers are recommended to visit wilko.com, which offers home delivery nationwide.