HALFORDS is set to reopen 53 stores - including its York premises in Foss Islands Road - to welcome back customers after bosses said it had seen a surge in bike sales since the Government relaxed lockdown rules and encouraged commuting that avoids public transport.

Chief executive Graham Stapleton said the business was anticipating a similar level of demand for its motoring products and services in coming days, as people begin to use vehicles again, which in some cases will have been off the road for many weeks.