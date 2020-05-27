HALFORDS is set to reopen 53 stores - including its York premises in Foss Islands Road - to welcome back customers after bosses said it had seen a surge in bike sales since the Government relaxed lockdown rules and encouraged commuting that avoids public transport.
Chief executive Graham Stapleton said the business was anticipating a similar level of demand for its motoring products and services in coming days, as people begin to use vehicles again, which in some cases will have been off the road for many weeks.
The stores spread across the country will allow a limited number of shoppers through its doors under a model bosses want to call “Retail Lite”.
Halfords has been allowed to remain open throughout the global pandemic and subsequent lockdown, classed as an “essential” business, but the company chose to close sites and operate an employee-only model where customers could make purchases from outside or online.
The Government has said that most non-essential retailers can reopen from June 15
Halfords said: “However, there is no timetable or deadline in place for doing so and the pace will instead be dictated entirely by the company’s confidence that it can keep its colleagues and customers safe.”
New rules include reduced customers, queuing marshals, safety notices and floor markings, sneeze screen visors for staff and instructions to customers not to handle or try on products.