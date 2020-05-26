A MAN in his 40s was taken to hospital with a suspected cardiac arrest after collapsing in fields near York.
The incident happened at about 4pm on Bank Holiday Monday in the fields under the A64 close to Bishopthorpe. Both the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and a road ambulance were called to the scene.
A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Air Ambulance said: "The patient, a man in his forties, suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken by road ambulance to hospital and one of our paramedics went with him."
