A CANDLE shop owner says it feels like Christmas as people look for comfort within their homes.

Alex Hall, of The Little Yorkshire Candle Company, has reported an increase in sales during lockdown as people use her products to lift their mood.

Established in 2016, with a shop launch in Goodramgate before last Christmas, The Little Yorkshire Candle Company creates botanical candles using essential oils, blended with pure herb extracts and natural wax to create synthetic-free candles.

Alex, who has promoted her products through The Press Supporting Local Businesses campaign, said she was seeing trends change almost weekly in the most popular scents.

At the start of lockdown, there was an increase in ‘Sleep’ candle sales and ‘Sleep’ room scent diffusers.

However, sales have shifted to an increase in all-natural blends that increase calm and balance.

Since the coronavirus lockdown, Alex has also launched weekly Feel Good Boxes for delivery.

“It’s more like Christmas than May,” she said. “We usually see people buy candles as part of their winter rituals when they are looking for comfort within their homes, however we have sold lots of therapeutic candles over the past few weeks.

“We find they are helping with people’s mental wellbeing either to help them sleep or find calm, or even bring some of the outside in.”

Alex had been looking forward to a busy summer period until the lockdown was imposed but the online sales and frequent trips to the Post Office have kept her busy.

“Since I had to shut the doors to my shop in York, the business has moved online,” said Alex. “It’s been incredible how many people are turning to these home comforts in lockdown.”