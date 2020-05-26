THREE people have been arrested on suspicion of supplying illegal drugs following police raids across York.

On the morning of Friday, May 22, North Yorkshire Police executed warrants, forcing entry into four different properties.

At a house in Dunnington, two suspects - a 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman - were arrested.

At an address on Melrosegate, a further suspect, a 28-year-old man, was arrested.

An amount of suspected illegal drugs were seized from both properties.

All three suspects were arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine, abstracting electricity, possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, and being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Officers also forced entry to a property in Clifton, where a number of cannabis grows were found, with complex wiring and water systems. The grows were forensically examined before being dismantled by officers.

They also forced entry to a unit at a storage facility in Stamford Bridge. Inside, 15 small cannabis plants were located, along with two large bags of cannabis and a large quantity of growing equipment.

The suspects have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Inspector Lee Pointon, of York Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Information from members of the public is vital to help us tackle the production and supply of illegal drugs in our city.

"Please contact us if you suspect it's going on in your area - your calls help us to build up a picture, and bring those involved to justice. We won't hesitate to take robust action, as these latest warrants show."