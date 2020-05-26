LATEST figures have given hope that the worst of the coronavirus outbreak may be over in York - at least for the time being.
There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths reported at either York Hospital or Scarborough Hospital for the second day running, and and no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the City of York Council area.
NHS England said today that the total number of patients with Covid-19 who had died at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust remained at 201.
The trust said a total of 122 patients had died at York Hospital and 79 at Scarborough.
NHS England said that nationwide, a further 116 people who tested positive for the coronavirus had died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 25,866.
It said the patients were aged between 50 and 100, and one of them, aged 71, had no known underlying health condition.
Meanwhile, Public Health England said a total of 449 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in the City of York Council area - the same figure as was released on Sunday before a strange statistical blip took the total down to 447 yesterday.
A total of 1,279 cases had been confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area - up by seven -and 886 in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, an increase of two.