AN appeal for witnesses has gone out after an assault in a York suburb.
Little is known about the details of the attack, but North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault at around 8.30pm on Sunday, 24 May on the cycle track which runs along Acorn Rugby Club, Thanet Road in York.
The incident involved a man and a woman in their 20s and we are appealing to anyone who can help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident to come forward.
A spokesman for the force said: "Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 85 Sara Easton. Alternatively, you can email sara.easton0085@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
"If you wish to provide information anonymously you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote reference number 12200086751 when providing information."
