JWPCreers LLP, a Yorkshire firm with offices in York and Selby, celebrates one of its senior managers being appointed as the new president for the York Society of the Institute of Chartered Accountants England and Wales (ICAEW).
Andrew Pape was appointed at the Society’s recent AGM (hosted virtually of course!) after spending the previous 12 months as Vice President. Andrew said “I am delighted to accept the role of President of the York Society of Chartered Accountants.
My objectives for my term of office are to continue with the excellent work of the local society in representing Chartered Accountants in the area. I would also like to explore ways of increasing the involvement of members who work outside of practice and to reinforce the existing links, and to forge new relationships with other local professionals.”
Jill Campbell, partner at JWPCreers, said “We as a firm are extremely proud of Andrew’s appointment, we are confident he’ll make a valuable contribution as President and are thrilled to support him through his term.”
Andrew joined JWPCreers York office in September 2016 and manages a wide and varied portfolio of sole traders through to SME’s from all industries.
Andrew is a keen networker and since his move to York has always played an active role in the York Society events.
Comments are closed on this article.