JWPCreers LLP, a Yorkshire firm with offices in York and Selby, celebrates one of its senior managers being appointed as the new president for the York Society of the Institute of Chartered Accountants England and Wales (ICAEW).

Andrew Pape was appointed at the Society’s recent AGM (hosted virtually of course!) after spending the previous 12 months as Vice President. Andrew said “I am delighted to accept the role of President of the York Society of Chartered Accountants.