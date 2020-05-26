POLICE today hit out at "appalling" driving on the region's roads over the weekend - including one motorist doing 131mph in the York area.

Motorists were also recorded travelling through 30mph residential areas at almost twice the speed limit.

It comes after North Yorkshire Police warned motorists they were cracking down to prevent speeding and other motoring offences as roads become busier after some lockdown measures were eased.

On Friday, North Yorkshire Police announced a high-profile police presence was being deployed across North Yorkshire to try to prevent fatalities in communities, rural roads and key routes.

Incidents enforced by those officers at the weekend included:

131mph on the A64 in the York area. Speeds of 112mph and 108mph were also recorded.

More than 50 offences enforced on the B6479 Settle to Ribblehead road within just one-and-a-half hours.

121mph on the A19 near Northallerton. Speeds of 103mph were also recorded.

The drivers and motorcyclists involved in the offences are currently being dealt with by police.

Superintendent Paula Booth said: “While many motorists took our advice on board, sadly the standard of driving and motorcycling by a minority this weekend was appalling.

“On Friday we warned motorists that we were stepping up our response to the horrendous driving and motorcycling we’ve seen, and we dealt with a high number of significant violations this weekend.

“As traffic levels increase with some lockdown restrictions being relaxed, we’re concerned that someone will be killed if driving standards are not brought under control. Residents share our concerns and fear for the safety of people in their communities.

“So we have made the decision to continue this robust approach until the issue of excessive speed and other motoring offences has been addressed and we see safer driving and motorcycling across North Yorkshire.

“We will continue our high-profile roads policing deployments in communities, and on larger roads where speed and other motoring offences are an issue.

“If you use North Yorkshire’s roads, be aware that officers are out in force and will be actively enforcing speeding and other offences. Help us to keep everyone safe… slow down and save lives.”

Forces across England have recorded significant speeding issues as lockdown measures are eased. This coincides with a rise in overall traffic, plus a rise in the number of cyclists and pedestrians.

Last week, North Yorkshire joined the national #SlowDownSaveLives campaign, run by the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) to ensure road users remain safe as traffic levels rise.