A fast food giant has announced it is reopening its York restaurant - but service will be different and the menu reduced.

Burger King at Clifton Moor is among the chain's restaurants which are reopening this week as part of a phased recovery plan.

It will be open for delivery and Drive Thru only from 12pm until 11pm. Customers will be able to place their orders via Deliveroo, Just Eat, and Drive Thru.

The opening is part of Burger King’s phased reopening plan with 40 restaurants set to re-open per week from now.

By the end of June, Burger King is working towards reopening 350 restaurants.

Safety measures have been put in place to safeguard the health of both Burger King employees and customers, following detailed operational testing.

These include additional PPE such as masks and gloves for staff, stringent cleaning measures, contactless delivery options via Deliveroo and Just Eat and all Burger King staff trained on the Government’s social distancing measures – including how to run kitchens hygienically.

The full Burger King menu won't be available but favourites such as the Chicken Royale, Bacon Double Cheeseburger and Whopper will all be available to order.

Katie Evans, marketing director at Burger King UK, said: “We are so pleased to be able to open more restaurants this week and slowly but surely get back to ‘normal’, ensuring all safety measures are in place.”