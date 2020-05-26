A MAJOR furniture store has today reopened its doors.

Rodgers of York, situated in Julia Avenue at Monks Cross, which closed when the lockdown was imposed in March, will be open on slightly reduced hours from 9.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Saturday.

It says it will be following 'all Government health and safety guidelines within the store.'

The furniture store has been family run for three generations.

Partner James Browne said he expected footfall to be slow at first and, with more than 60,000 square feet of showroom, social distancing could be achieved quite easily.

Safety measures which had been put in place included visors for staff, screens at the counters, hand wash facilities and regular cleaning.