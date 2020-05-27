A YORK-based company has a solid order book after securing new contracts despite unprecedented challenges facing the economy.

New deals for Evora Construction Limited include two medical projects designed to boost capacity for the NHS, with work on a new-build GP surgery and a large expansion of another both due to be completed in early 2021.

Work on a new Co-op convenience store in Kirkbymoorside, the new family stand at Harrogate Town AFC and an expansion of a children’s activity centre has also been agreed.

These new projects provide a total of £4m worth of work, in addition to existing contracts across the region, including the £2.8m Marrtree Business Park at Sowerby near Thirsk.

Director Richard Elam said: “We have been working on securing a number of projects during the spring to continue the work levels we operate at as a business and we are delighted that clients have awarded the contracts, even in the uncertain times presented by Covid 19.”

Evora Construction provides high-quality construction services which incorporates new-build, fit-out, shop fitting and refurbishment.

The company is also celebrating the completion of key infrastructure schemes.

During March and April Evora Construction finished a medical centre expansion project providing eight new consultation rooms, seven new houses and a new nursery school building.

Another success was its work on 14 new apartments in Layerthorpe on the new Aura development, offering affordable one and two-bedroom properties close to the city centre. The company also has a number of other residential projects ongoing in the city totally more than 60 units which will complete over the summer.

Mark Reynolds, director, added: “The last eight weeks have been very challenging to keep the projects progressing.

"But we implemented strict controls across all our sites from day one, putting social distancing measures, additional welfare provisions in place, staggering working hours, start and finish times and we continue to adapt every day to the changing situation, including making our sites Covid secure."

He added: “Covid-19 is something we will be working with for many months to come and we have to create a new way of working to deal with it and ensure we are protecting our workforce and that of our supply chain.”