THOUSANDS of people think the new timber cladding at Spark:York looks worse than the original metal shipping containers.

On Bank Holiday Monday The Press conducted an online poll about the new wood panels at the site in Piccadilly.

To the question, 'Do you think the new cladding at Spark:York looks better or worse than before?' 5,724 people voted with 94 per cent or 5,380 saying they thought it looked worse.

In the comments, Elington said: "It actually looks worse, as though it is now boarded up. The murals that were there were pretty decent and offered something a bit different. For the handful of moaners who make all the noise, there are plenty more of us who appreciate such art."

JK Yorks said: "People were in uproar about the (lack of) cladding and now look what they've got, a massive timber fence."

On Twitter, Andy Marshall, said: "I liked it better before. I thought the containers gave it an exciting urban look that brought a bit of diversity to York. Now it looks like temporary boarding around a building site."

Back in February, The Press reported that City of York Council only agreed to extend the lease on the city centre development for another two years if its directors dealt with issues around noise and if cladding was installed.

The look of the giant metal containers has always been controversial, with some critics and detractors arguing they look out of place in the conservation area. Now tall timber cladding has been put up all around the normally bustling site, which is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spark’s existing lease is set to expire in June and the new lease will see it stay until March 2022. After that date, the land will be needed for the council’s Castle Gateway development scheme. .