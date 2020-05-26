Vulnerable people were told to self isolate for 12 weeks from March 23.
This awful virus has proved that we are all vulnerable. When this fact was obvious, and with daily new infections still above 3,000, why was lockdown not kept in place totally until June 15?
The government should not have been swayed by the media agitating for something new to report. Instead we have had popularity-seeking politicians kowtowing to measures that the population were not asking for.
Geoff Robb,
Hunters Close, Dunnington
