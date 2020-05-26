FIREFIGHTERS tackled a blaze involving 200 square metres of woodland in a village near Selby, which is believed to have been started deliberately by youths.
A fire crew was called to the fire in Thorpe Willoughby at about 7.30am on Monday.
When they arrived they confirmed 200 square metres of woodland was "well alight" and requested the help of a second fire engine, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
They put out the fire "with the cause being deliberate by youths," the spokesperson added.
The police have been informed.
