FIREFIGHTERS rescued a small child who became trapped in a bathroom at a property in York.
A fire crew from Acomb were called to the incident at about 8.35pm on Monday.
The bathroom door had locked with the two-year-old boy stuck inside.
The crew used a ladder to gain entry to the bathroom via a window and reunite the boy with his mother.
FIRE CALL: 2yo child locked in bathroom 🚻 release with ladder and small tools. Entry gained via the window. pic.twitter.com/7hV3ynU1kn— NYFRS Acomb 2 (@AcombOnCall) May 25, 2020
