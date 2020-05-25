THE number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the City of York Council area has decreased since yesterday, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.
Figures released today (Monday) reveal that York's number of cases is 447 - two fewer than reported yesterday.
The North Yorkshire County Council area has 1,272 cases - one fewer case than was reported yesterday.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, the figure has risen from 878 to 884.
The Press has contacted Public Health England to find out why there are fewer cases in York and North Yorkshire.