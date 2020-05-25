FIRE crews tackled a major blaze in a Ryedale town this afternoon (Monday).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it has received a large number of calls at around 1.35pm about the fire to a mobile catering unit in Westbourne Grove, a cul-de-sac off Middleton Road. Pickering.

Many nearby reported hearing explosions and seeing smoke, the service added.

It said six fire engines attended the scene and dealt with the fire as it was spreading rapidly to neighbouring buildings and hedges.

A number of homes were evacuated and around 30 residents were supported at Pickering’s Memorial Hall by members of Ryedale District Council’s community team and the councillor for Pickering East, Joy Andrews, together with emergency staff.

Several roads were closed off, including Middleton Road, and police advised that the A170 through Pickering should be avoided.

North Yorkshire Police said a commercial property and a number of nearby residential properties were on fire.

It said that emergency services have since left the scene after the incident was "brought to a safe conclusion" at around 4.45pm.

No-one was injured in the incident and all those residents who were evacuated have now returned to their homes, the force confirmed.

All roads have re-opened.