FIRE crews are tackling a major blaze in a Ryedale town.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it has received a large number of calls about the fire to a mobile catering unit in Pickering.

Many nearby have reported hearing explosions and seeing smoke, the service added.

It said the blaze has spread to neighbouring garages and hedges.

The incident happened at around 1.50pm in Westbourne Grove, a cul-de-sac off Middleton Road.

North Yorkshire Police said a commercial property and a number of nearby residential properties are on fire.

A number of homes have been evacuated and local residents are being moved to safety at the local memorial hall, according to the force.

Middleton Road has been closed and members of the public are being urged to avoid the area while emergency services work at the scene.

It is advised that the A170 through Pickering be completely avoided due to it not currently being passable. Motorists are urged to take an alternative route.