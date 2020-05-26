A ‘PLAGUE doctor’ has appeared at different locations in York as part of a student’s art project, which shocked passers-by.

The costume features a pointed beak mask, a hat, and a black cape covered in pandemic-related imagery, which spanned four metres, two each side.

The mask and hat are similar to what was worn by doctors treating patients during the Black Death outbreaks of the 1600s.

Passers-by stopped and stared, took photos, laughed and even shuddered as an art student filmed the character’s journey around York, including walking slowly down Shambles.

The character is the brainchild of 18-year-old York College student, Briony Godivala, for her art foundation course final video project.

The video is Briony’s response to the global crisis caused by coronavirus.

She said: “This global crisis has defined our time in a way. So I wanted to make work that defined the crisis.

“By being stuck at home, creatives have either blossomed or been crushed by the pressure to make art – no distraction, plenty of time and the inspiration of the change in situation. But social distancing has changed how we can view art: galleries are closed, interaction and participation is unsuitable – we have to find other ways to keep the discussion going in the situation we are in – proving a unique challenge.”

Asked if she thought her work could be taken in bad taste, the 18-year-old said she “would be surprised” if it was, as the public response on social media so far has included statements like being “equal parts inspiring and harrowing,” “powerful” and “very thoughtful.”

“To my knowledge no one’s been offended by what I’ve created,” Briony added.

She said the character portrays the fear of the virus, and the wings illustrate the distance people should stay apart to socially-distance safely.

The wings are covered in imagery, from politicians to bats to monotone rainbows.

The video shows the plague doctor walking around mainly empty streets, shopping in a supermarket, sitting on a park bench and on a video call – summarising the lockdown life for millions of people that has been going on for several weeks.

The audio is put together by interviewing people from around the world about their experiences, including Mumbai in India, Sydney in Australia and Cadiz in Spain. The piece demonstrates conflicting opinions - the fears and the hope the crisis brings, said Briony.

The voices echoing through the video reflect the fear and uncertainty we are currently facing at a universal level, Briony added.

The four-minute video and the shorter cut is available to watch on YouTube at Briony Wilson or on Instagram @brionygodivala