THE York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has recorded no new deaths from coronavirus.

The latest statistics released by the NHS show the total number of Covid-19 related fatalities at York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital remained at 201 up to 5pm yesterday (Sunday).

Meanwhile, a further 59* people who tested positive for coronavirus have died nationwide, NHS England has confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 25,750.

Patients were aged between 44 and 98-years-old. Four of the 59 patients (aged between 56 and 91) had no known underlying health condition.

*NHS England said the Covid Patient Notification System did not operate between 4.55am and 3pm on Sunday, May 24 due to connectivity issues experienced by an external supplier. The number of deaths reported today by NHS England and NHS Improvement may therefore reflect this situation. The system is now fully operational and the reports of any deaths which were not able to be entered yesterday will be uploaded and reconciled.