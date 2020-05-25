PEOPLE have been out and about enjoying the Bank Holiday sunshine as the temperatures soar today.
In North Yorkshire people have been enjoying the riverside walks at Bolton Abbey
as temperatures are set to reach 24C.
Elsewhere pictures of crowds flocking to beaches on the south coast in recent days have raised fears over social distancing, and councils with responsibility for beauty spots around England are warning people to stay away.
Following the easing of some lockdown measures last week, there are no restrictions on how far people can go to get to the countryside, National Parks and beaches in England.
The National Trust is urging people across England to stay close to home and explore local green spaces and countryside this weekend, as part of the collective effort to make easing of the lockdown work.