FANS of York indie aces Shed Seven are being given the opportunity to prove their credentials in a live contest that will see them go head-to-head with the five members of the band.

The Shed Seven themed quiz, which will be streamed live on Shed Seven’s Facebook page on Thursday night (28th May), is being hosted by York-based SpeedQuizzing, a quiz tech company co-founded by Shed Seven drummer Alan Leach.

It will see 15 lucky fans go head-to-head against Rick Witter and the band over a series of fast-paced rounds covering everything and anything related to Shed Seven.

In order to be in the running for one of the fifteen spots, fans simply need to take part in a heat quiz event. There will be three heat events – essentially virtual quizzes - which will be run over three consecutive nights from tonight (Monday, May 25) at 9pm, and participants can join any of these. The top five players from each heat will qualify to take on band members Rick, Joe, Tom, Paul and Alan on Thursday night.

Alan said: “You’d think that being in the band the quiz is based on would give us a pretty tasty advantage here, but I fear the opposite may prove true.

“It’s probably fair to say that some of our memories of being in the band over the last 25 or so years are a little hazy, to say the least. Combine this apparent memory-loss with the fact that we have some very loyal and knowledgeable fans out there, and I think you start to get a fair assessment of our chances!

“Our aim, other than trying not to embarrass ourselves too much, is to have a bit of a laugh with a few fans and hopefully provide a little entertainment to anyone watching at home.”

Anyone wanting to participate in one of the heats can find out more detail here.