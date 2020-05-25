A COMMERCIAL waste collection firm that runs throughout York and North Yorkshire has adapted to help key workers.

From flexible collections, to social distancing measures,Yorwaste, says it has modified its business to offer critical support to the NHS and care homes across North Yorkshire during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yorwaste, took the decision to adapt its service and maintain a condensed workforce in order to support to York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and the dozens of care homes it looks after across the region, amongst other essential businesses.

Matthew Wilkinson, head of sales and marketing at Yorwaste, said: “Waste management is a seemingly invisible service which the care sector relies on heavily, now more than ever, and it was important to us to ensure the hospitals and care homes we look after have one less thing to worry about as they work night & day to fight COVID-19. We’ve adapted our ways of working to be as flexible as possible to fit in with the altered waste management needs of these establishments throughout the past months”.

The drivers are scheduling additional time to wipe-down their cabs as they are equipped with disinfectant sprays and wipes. In turn, customers are also being guided in maximising safety, such as double bagging waste and pre-gathering their bins in easily accessible locations ready for collection to minimise contact between Yorwaste’s staff and theirs.

Andrew Rae manager at Hillcrest Care Home said: “The negative impact on our environment without efficient waste management in place would have been significant. The lockdown and isolation measures have impacted our waste requirements considerably; it’s been a Godsend to know the team at Yorwaste are on-hand to help us deal with this and keep the home completely clear of COVID-19 thus far.”

Yorwaste driver, Peggy Frankland said: “I am proud to be a driver for Yorwaste and supplying essential support for the waste industry. I am more than happy to help in any way I can to comply with hygiene and social distancing measures. Who knows when this will all be over but myself and my colleagues are here through it all to do what we can to get us all through this.”