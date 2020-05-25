A NORTH Yorkshire school boy is making a name for himself and his school online during lockdown – thanks in part to the technology loaned to him by his school.

The creative writing of Kaleb McSorley, a pupil at Tadcaster Primary Academy, is flying the flag for the great writing happening at the school, according to head teacher Caroline Towler.

And home learning is working well at the school, as its Year 5/6 pupils were loaned chromebooks – special kinds of laptop computers – to help them with their studies.

Miss Towler said: “Every school day during the lockdown Year 5/6 pupils from Team Neptune have been tuning in to a creative writing radio show, radioblogging.net.

“Children are asked to submit their own writing afterwards.”

To date the children have posted over 240 pieces of writing including stories, poetry and breaking news, and will keep going.

“Kaleb’s work drew the attention of the show’s host, poet, author and literacy specialist Pie Corbett. He called Kaleb ‘a star’,” said Miss Towler.

“His writing is breathtakingly good! Mr Sands, Kaleb’s teacher, has really helped inspire the children to get creative and we have some budding authors developing their skills through the hard work that is going on. It is giving the children a real purpose to write.”

The show is a mix of creative writing games, readings from authors and live writing using online platforms like Padlet or Jotcast.

The children are enjoying posting their own daily writing on the show’s blog page for the world to read.

Tadcaster Primary Academy is part of Ebor Academy Trust, which operates 24 schools across York, Selby, Hull and the East Riding and on the Yorkshire Coast.

Ebor schools, in York include Robert Wilkinson, Haxby Road, Hob Moor Community Primary Academy, Hob Moor Oaks and Lakeside Primary Academy, Park Grove Primary and Osbaldwick Primary.