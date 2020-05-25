RACHAEL Maskell has written to the Prime Minister after being "inundated" with views from "angry" residents amid the row over Dominic Cummings' trip to the North East during lockdown.

The York Central MP said if the allegations about the Prime Minister's senior advisor prove to be true, then his position is "untenable" and he "has to leave his position."

Mr Cummings travelled to County Durham in March to self-isolate with his family - apparently because he feared that he and his wife would be left unable to care for their son - while official guidelines warned against long-distance journeys.

Further reports also suggested the 48-year-old took a second trip to the North East in April, having already returned to London following his recovery from Covid-19

Ms Maskell has issued a statement saying: "Every moment that passes where the public have not been provided factual information about Mr Cummings' travel during Covid-19, for whatever reason, the more sceptical they become in the validity of the Government’s instructions.

“I have written to the Prime Minister to highlight the views of my constituents and if the allegations prove true, to state that Mr Cummings’ position is untenable. The Prime Minister has a role to show leadership, not least during this global crisis; he has yet again put his personal interests ahead of the country in defending Mr Cummings.

“I have been inundated with views of my constituents and they are angry. They have told me of the huge sacrifices that they have made to keep our community safe, and yet the Prime Minister continues to defend his own advisor putting public safety at risk. It is unacceptable.”

In her letter to the Prime Minister, Ms Maskell asks that "the full details of Mr Cummings' arrangements and travel are placed in the public domain, so we can all scrutinise the facts."

Her letter adds: "Should this information demonstrate that he was in breach of Government guidance, then it is clear his position is untenable."

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy has spoken out on the issue, and said he too has been contacted by a number of constituents regarding Mr Cummings.

He commented: "As more information is revealed, I believe it is becoming clearer that Dominic Cummings' position is no longer tenable and the Government need to urgently refocus on our national priorities namely our efforts to manage the Covid-19 outbreak."

Meanwhile, Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, took to Twitter to voice his views on the matter, saying: "If a constituent had called me and said that they and their partner had both got Covid and could they take their four-year-old to family, I would have said yes. If they said could revisit the family afterwards, I would have said no. If latter has happened then that’s unacceptable."