THERE has been no new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the York area in the last 24 hours.
The latest Public Health England figures show that the number of confirmed cases in the City of York Council area remains the same as yesterday - 449.
The number of confirmed cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area has seen a slight increase of two, from 1,271 to 1,273.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, there had been three new cases, taking the total number to 878.
The latest figures show the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK stands at 259,559, 149,308 of these in England.
The total number of coronavirus related deaths in the UK sadly stands at 36,793, 32,760 of these in England.