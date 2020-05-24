THE number of coronavirus related deaths at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has now sadly passed the grim milestone of 200.
There have been three further deaths within the trust, taking the total to 201.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
Nationally, a further 147 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 25,691.
Patients were aged between 43 and 98 years old. Five of the 147 patients, aged between 46 and 84, had no known underlying health condition.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment