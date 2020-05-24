RACING is being planned to return to York Racecourse in early July as part of a provisional fixture list published by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA).

The draft list of fixtures sees eight days of racing planned at York from early July until the end of August, ending the break from action in the sport due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The dates of the eight dates are: July 9, July 18, July 19, July 25, July 26, August 19, August 20 and August 21.

All the BHA meetings, which are planning on beginning behind-closed-doors from June 1, are subject to approval by the Government and racecourses meeting the social distancing protocols.

A statement by the BHA said: "British racing continues to plan for resumption on Monday June 1, in line with the UK Government’s provisional timetable for the return of sport behind closed doors.

"Last week we published a race programme for the first eight days of racing following resumption (June 1-8).

"The races and conditions are available to view on the BHA’s Racing Administration website.

"To provide greater clarity for racecourses and support all industry participants in your own planning, we have published a provisional fixture list that covers the period from June 9 to the end of August."

The full provisional fixture list can be found on the BHA website.

The BHA have also said that jockeys will wear masks, should racing return in June.

"The key principle is to act in line with government policy," the BHA said. "To protect those working and competing at race meetings, and to reassure the wider community that the risks of spreading coronavirus have been kept to a minimum".