A YORK-BASED photographer has come up with some alternative ideas for portraits featuring animals during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gary Pigott, a wedding and portrait photographer based in Strensall, has not had much business since the country went into lock down.
Therefore, instead Gary has come up with new ideas involving portraits.
His first idea is called 'Catch It Portraits', which features animals trying to catch small pieces of food thrown to them to eat.
Gary said: "I thought with all the doom and gloom, this might put a smile on peoples faces."
