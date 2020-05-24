NEW dates have been announced for the Soul II Soul show, which had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The group have had to reschedule their whole ‘Clubland Classics’ UK tour, moving all shows onto dates next year.
The new date for the show at York Barbican has been announced as April 3 2021.
The double Grammy Award winning and five-time Brit Award nominated British band tour the UK as they pay tribute to their debut album Club Classics Volume One.
It follows from the success of their tour of the album in 2018 with sold out shows across the country.
During the course of their stellar career the band have sold over 10 million albums worldwide and main man Jazzie B was awarded an OBE for services to music in 2008, as well as winning an Ivor Novello Award for Inspiration.
With hits including ‘Keep On Movin’ and the UK number one single ‘Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)’, Soul II Soul progressed from being one of the leaders of the 1980s warehouse scene to pioneering British black music around the world, and securing commercial success for themselves and the huge amount of artists they have influenced.